Thomas (hamstring/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Thomas' activity was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, prompting the Jets to affix an injury designation to his name ahead of the Week 9 matchup. The hamstring issue has been something Thomas has managed dating back to Week 1, but the ankle injury appears to be a new concern for the wideout. His status for the game will gain clarity when the Jets release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

