Thomas has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game with a hamstring injury.

Thomas had been nursing a hamstring leading into Monday's contest, so he may have suffered a tweak in the first half. The Jets have already lost quarterback Trevor Siemian (ankle) and now lose Thomas after acquiring him less than a week ago. Jamison Crowder, Josh Bellamy and Robby Anderson figure to see more looks from new quarterback Luke Falk with Thomas out.