Thomas (hamstring) caught six of nine targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Thomas led the team in both catches and yards, edging out Jamison Crowder by one catch and three yards. Crowder got into the end zone, however, while Thomas is still searching for his first touchdown in green and white. Still, the veteran wide receiver has emerged as the team's most consistent option on the outside, as speedster Robby Anderson continues to pull a disappearing act.