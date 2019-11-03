Thomas (hamstring/ankle) caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 26-18 loss to Miami.

Thomas was able to suit up but didn't seem to be fully healthy, as he tied with Vyncint Smith for fifth in targets and finished sixth on the team in receiving yards. The big-bodied wide receiver will look to bounce back against the Giants in Week 10.

