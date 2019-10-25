Thomas (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Thomas has been tending to a hamstring injury all season, and this week he was a limited participant in the first two sessions before logging a full practice Friday. In the previous three contests, he played between 72 and 81 percent of the offensive snaps in a given week, accumulating 11 catches (on 22 targets) for 151 yards and no touchdowns along the way. He'll aim to be more productive against a Jags secondary that allowed Bengals wide receivers to go off for a 16-257-0 line on 34 targets last Sunday in its first game without Jalen Ramsey.

