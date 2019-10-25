Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Ready to go Week 8
Thomas (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Thomas has been tending to a hamstring injury all season, and this week he was a limited participant in the first two sessions before logging a full practice Friday. In the previous three contests, he played between 72 and 81 percent of the offensive snaps in a given week, accumulating 11 catches (on 22 targets) for 151 yards and no touchdowns along the way. He'll aim to be more productive against a Jags secondary that allowed Bengals wide receivers to go off for a 16-257-0 line on 34 targets last Sunday in its first game without Jalen Ramsey.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Allen, Kamara, DJ
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...