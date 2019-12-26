Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas has one more chance to practice this week, but he's trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Bills. If that ends up happening, Vyncint Smith would once again work as the Jets' No. 3 wide receiver this weekend.

