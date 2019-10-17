Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Reps capped in practice
Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas' hamstring issue dates back to Week 1, when he was still a member of the Patriots squad he'll face off against Monday. At this point, Thomas' restrictions in practice appear to be mostly maintenance-related, as coach Adam Gase hasn't suggested that the veteran wideout is at risk of missing the Week 7 game. Through his first three games with the Jets, Thomas has hauled in nine of 15 targets for 108 yards.
