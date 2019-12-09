Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Scores first TD of 2019
Thomas (hamstring) caught two of four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 victory over the Dolphins.
Thomas finally found the end zone for the first time this season with a 14-yard score in the second quarter. He went to get checked out for an injury right after the play but was able to continue. Thomas has gutted out an injury-plagued campaign, but he's unlikely to make much of an impact against the Ravens on Thursday.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Gets questionable designation•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Maintains limited activity•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Remains limited at practice•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Another quiet game•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Good to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.