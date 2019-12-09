Thomas (hamstring) caught two of four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 victory over the Dolphins.

Thomas finally found the end zone for the first time this season with a 14-yard score in the second quarter. He went to get checked out for an injury right after the play but was able to continue. Thomas has gutted out an injury-plagued campaign, but he's unlikely to make much of an impact against the Ravens on Thursday.