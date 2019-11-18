Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Sees five targets
Thomas hauled in four of his five targets for 44 yards in the team's Week 11 win over the Redskins.
Thomas took a step back from his Week 10 performance but still saw the second-most targets on the team. Though he's failed to work down the field consistently, Thomas has been targeted at least five times in five of his eight games as a Jet. Jamison Crowder has also become Sam Darnold's most trusted target, taking away some of Thomas' role. He's also failed to find the end zone, making his role consistent yet uninspiring. He'll look to improve on this result as the team takes on Oakland in Week 12.
