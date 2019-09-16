Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active Monday against the Browns, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Less than a week removed from getting traded from New England to New York, Thomas will be available to the Jets offense, despite sitting out every Week 2 practice. It's unclear what kind of workload to expect, though, with all of Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder, Josh Bellamy and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) active. On a positive note, Thomas has a previous rapport with starting quarterback and former Bronco Trevor Siemian, who is filling in for Sam Darnold (mononucleosis).