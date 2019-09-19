Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) will not practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

At this point it would be fairly surprising if Thomas was on the practice field at all this week, as the veteran wideout is on track to miss Week 3's contest against the Patriots. Josh Bellamy is in line to work behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder this week as the Jets' No. 3 receiver should Thomas officially be ruled out.

