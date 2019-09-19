Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Sidelined again Thursday
Thomas (hamstring/knee) will not practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
At this point it would be fairly surprising if Thomas was on the practice field at all this week, as the veteran wideout is on track to miss Week 3's contest against the Patriots. Josh Bellamy is in line to work behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder this week as the Jets' No. 3 receiver should Thomas officially be ruled out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...