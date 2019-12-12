Play

Thomas (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

With Thomas out, added snaps are available for Vyncint Smith, though he'd be a speculative fantasy play in Week 15. Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder currently profile as the safest lineup options among the Jets' pass catchers.

