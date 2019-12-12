Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Sidelined Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Ravens.
With Thomas out, added snaps are available for Vyncint Smith, though he'd be a speculative fantasy play in Week 15. Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder currently profile as the safest lineup options among the Jets' pass catchers.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: No practice reps Tuesday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: DNP on Monday's estimate•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Scores first TD of 2019•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Gets questionable designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...