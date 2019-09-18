Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) won't practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

That's not a surprise, considering Thomas is considered week-to-week. If he's out Sunday against the Patriots, which seems likely, Josh Bellamy would profile as the Jets' No. 3 receiver this weekend, behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

