Thomas (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Jets listed Thomas as doubtful in advance of the contest, so there never seemed to be much hope that he would be ready to return from a one-game absence. With Thomas sidelined for another week, Vyncint Smith should step in as the Jets' primary No. 3 receiver behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

