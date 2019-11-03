Thomas (hamstring/ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Thomas carried a questionable tag into the weekend after the two injuries limited his participation in practices Wednesday through Friday. With the Jets clearing the veteran to play in Week 9, he's expected to occupy a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder. Thomas posted a season-high five receptions for 63 yards in the Jets' last game against Jacksonville.

