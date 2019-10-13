Thomas (hamstring/knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Thomas started and caught four of his nine targets for a team-high 47 yards in the Jets' 31-6 loss to Philadelphia last weekend. Going forward, the veteran wideout could well benefit from QB Sam Darnold's return to action, as long as he's able to avoid any more injury setbacks as the season rolls along.

