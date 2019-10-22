Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Targeted nine times
Thomas caught three of nine targets for 42 yards in Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots.
Thomas led the Jets in targets and actually accounted for almost half of quarterback Sam Darnold's 86 passing yards on the evening. Additionally, the veteran drew numerous defensive pass interference calls, helping New York move the ball when it otherwise almost couldn't. The veteran wideout has now caught at least three passes and topped 40 yards in three straight games ahead of this Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
