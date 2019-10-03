Jets' Demaryius Thomas: To be limited Thursday
Thomas (knee/hamstring) will be a limited participated in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
After not practicing Wednesday, it looks like Thomas will be able to increase his workload for Thursday's session. Should Thomas be able to put in some adequate work over the next two days, there's a shot the veteran wideout gets back on the field Sunday in Philadelphia.
