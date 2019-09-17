Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Viewed as week-to-week
The Jets are viewing Thomas as week-to-week with hamstring and knee injuries, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
While the results of the MRI that Thomas underwent earlier in the day haven't been publicized, the week-to-week label makes it rather unlikely that the receiver will be ready to play Sunday in New England. Assuming Thomas is sidelined this weekend, Josh Bellamy will presumably slide into the No. 3 receiver role alongside starters Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.
