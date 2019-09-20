Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) will not practice Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has not practiced all week, so his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots are not promising, particularly with a Week 4 bye on the horizon providing additional recovery time. The Jets will reveal Thomas' official status for Week 3 when they release their final injury report of the week.

