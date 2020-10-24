Mims (hamstrings) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2020 second-round pick is set to make his rookie debut Sunday against the Bills after Mims put together a second straight week of practice. It's possible Mims could be featured immediately, especially if Jamison Crowder (groin) is unable to play, although a Crowder absence more than likely sets the stage for Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith to take over in the slot, with Mims operating as the second outside receiver opposite Breshad Perriman.