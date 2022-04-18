Mims has been getting bigger and leaner while working with trainer Chad Marr this offseason, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Mims lost 20 pounds due to food poisoning prior to last season and was never able to get going, finishing his second NFL campaign with just eight catches. According to Marr, Mims has simultaneously put on weight yet gotten leaner by adding muscle. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios all ahead of Mims on the depth chart and the Jets looking into adding another wide receiver through the draft or a trade, the 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor will have to show noticeable improvement in his third season to earn significant snaps on offense.