The have Jets designated Mims (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Mims will practice Wednesday, his first on-field action since landing on injured reserve mid-September. The transaction begins a 21-day window for the Jets to evaluate Mims for a return to the active roster, though he'll remain on IR for the time being. Coach Adam Gase said "we'll see how it goes" when asked about the rookie second-round pick's chances of making his NFL debut versus Miami on Sunday.