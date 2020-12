Mims failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Mims was targeted on New York's first offensive play but saw just one target the rest of the way, as Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Chris Herndon combined for 14 of New York's 17 catches. The rookie receiver out of Baylor has just 18 yards in two games since missing Week 14 to tend to a personal matter. Getting back on track won't be easy against the Patriots in Week 17.