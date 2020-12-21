Mims caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Mims returned to the lineup after a one-game absence that resulted from his inability to fulfill COIVD-19 protocols in time after leaving the team facility to tend to a family matter. The rookie finished with fewer than 40 yards for the first time in seven games, but he'll gladly trade the lack of yardage for his first taste of victory at the NFL level, even if it may end up costing the Jets the chance to draft their future quarterback of choice first overall. Mims will look to play a larger role in Week 16 against the Browns.