Mims (hamstring) is doing individual drills Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
This is his first on-field participation of any kind throughout training camp, after coach Adam Gase suggested Tuesday that Mims could be available for practice at some point this week. The rookie will need to advance to team drills before he's cleared for Week 1 at Buffalo, and while the prolonged absence likely has cost him any shot to compete for a starting job, it isn't out of the question for Mims to get some snaps in the season opener.