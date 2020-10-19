Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Mims (hamstring) could have a chance to make his NFL debut against the Bills on Sunday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Mims still hasn't been officially activated to the 53-man roster, but Gase notes that he was impressive while working with the scout team last week. The Jets finally have both Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman available, so Mims may only serve as the No. 3 receiver at best upon his return, but the team remains desperate for a spark on offense. Coming off a 24-0 loss to the Dolphins, New York maybe compelled to see what Mims can do with a few opportunities Week 7, if he's indeed activated in time to face Buffalo.