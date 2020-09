Mims aggravated a hamstring injury and, according to head coach Adam Gase, is "not looking good" for Sunday's season opener against the Bills, Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com reports.

Mims has been slowed by injuries in both hamstrings for the last several weeks, and he tweaked one of them at Thursday's practice and will not take the field Friday. Mims' status for Week 1 will not be revealed until after practice, but it looks like the rookie may have to wait to make his NFL debut.