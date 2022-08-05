Coach Robert Saleh has praised Mims' conditioning and work ethic in training camp, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Mims' goal is to become a starter, but he'll likely need some injuries to other receivers to clear the way for him to do so. In the meantime, the 2020 second-round pick is putting himself in position to make the Jets' roster by doing everything the coaching staff asks of him. Mims has been working with the special teams unit to raise his value as a depth receiver while also impressing coaches with his run blocking in offensive drills.