Jets' Denzel Mims: Evaluated for concussion
RotoWire Staff
Mims is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Lions.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Mims caught one of his two targets for 13 yards. In his absence, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith could see added WR snaps alongside Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.
