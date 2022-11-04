Mims is expected to retain a starting role in Week 9 against the Bills with Corey Davis (knee) still sidelined, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets plan to deploy Mims as a starter on the outside opposite Garrett Wilson for a second consecutive week with Davis unavailable. Elijah Moore, who had previously seen significant time on the outside, seems to have been demoted to a part-time slot role after complaining about a lack of targets. With Davis out in Week 8, Mims caught two of three targets for 76 yards.