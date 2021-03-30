The Jets have added Corey Davis and Keelan Cole to a wideout group that returns Mims and Jamison Crowder, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The Jets likely envision Davis, Crowder and Mims as their top three, in some order, with Cole then filling in as a high-end No. 4 who can be the top backup for multiple receiver spots. Mims was held back by hamstring injuries and a concussion during his rookie season, but as a recent second-round pick he should have every chance to lock down a starting job. He'll likely be catching his passes from a rookie QB, with the majority of mock drafts linking the Jets to BYU's Zach Wilson.