Mims (hamstring) says he'll "most definitely be ready for Week 1 at Buffalo, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mims went through individual drills Wednesday, marking his first practice participation of any kind since the start of training camp. He may be too late to earn a Week 1 starting job, but he should at least be in the mix for some playing time, especially if the Jets don't get some good news on their other injured wide receivers. Jamison Crowder (lower leg) and Chris Hogan (undisclosed) seem to be fine, but Vyncint Smith (core muscle) is facing a prolonged absence, while Breshad Perriman's swollen knee is starting to feel a bit concerning.