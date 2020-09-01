Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Mims (hamstring) could return to practice at some point this week, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The Jets certainly could use the help, currently dealing with an absurd rash of injuries at wide receiver. Mims has been out since the start of training camp in mid-August, with the prolonged absence likely impacting his ability to earn a key Week 1 role. The second-round pick should still see opportunities at some point this year, if only because the Jets lack other receiving weapons.