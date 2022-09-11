site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens.
With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
