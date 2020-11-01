Mims caught two of three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.

All of Mims' production came in the first quarter, as he helped lead the Jets to field goals on each of their first two drives with catches of 15 and 27 yards. Inexplicably, quarterback Sam Darnold stopped looking the rookie's way after that, instead preferring to pepper slot receiver Braxton Berrios with short passes. Berrios turned his 11 targets into just 34 yards as New York went without a passing touchdown for a third consecutive game. It's encouraging to see the second-round pick out of Baylor making a couple plays in each game after having his debut delayed to Week 7 by hamstring injuries, but Mims' short-term prospects remain limited by virtue of playing in the league's least productive offense.