Mims caught three of eight targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Mims also drew a couple of pass interference penalties, as Joe Flacco consistently searched him out downfield. The rookie second-round pick led the team in targets and receiving yards in the best game of his young career. Mims is starting to find his stride after having his debut delayed to Week 7 by hamstring injuries, and he'll continue his search for his first career touchdown when the Dolphins come to town in Week 12.