site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-denzel-mims-leaves-sundays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Denzel Mims: Leaves Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mims exited Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a possible concussion.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Mims caught one of his two targets for 15 yards. In his absence, added snaps are available for Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 19 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read