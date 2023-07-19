The Jets are expected to waive Mims prior to the start of the season unless the team can find a trade partner for him, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, hasn't yet scored an NFL touchdown and is evidently on the outside looking in of a crowded receiver room featuring Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman (groin) and Randall Cobb (ankle) ahead of him on the depth chart. Barring the possibility of the Jets negotiating something along the lines of a late-round pick exchange, Mims will likely find himself a free agent in the near future. In 10 appearances last season, Mims secured just 11 of 25 targets for 186 yards. He hasn't helped his case for sticking around in New York by offering limited contributions on special teams.