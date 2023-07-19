New York intends to waive Mims unless the team can find a trade partner for him, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, hasn't yet scored a touchdown at the NFL level and is evidently on the outside looking in of a crowded receiver room featuring Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman (groin) and Randall Cobb (ankle) at the top. Barring the possibility of the Jets negotiating something along the lines of a late-round pick exchange, it looks like Mims will find himself a free agent in the near future. In 10 appearances last season Mims secured just 11 of 25 targets for 186 yards, and he offers minimal abilities to help out on special teams.