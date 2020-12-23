Mims (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Mims has managed to stay injury-free after having his NFL debut pushed off by injuries to his hamstrings, but he finds himself back on the injury report as the Jets prepare for Sunday's home game against the Browns. If the rookie receiver can avoid a setback, he should be able to take the field as he looks to bounce back from last week's 18-yard performance. Prior to that poor outing, Mims had piled up at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL appearances.