Mims caught two of three targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Mims' 63-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter set up Tyler Conklin's second touchdown of the game, but it was too little too late for the Jets, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Corey Davis' (knee) absence provided more opportunities for Mims in this one, but Mims would be relegated to a reserve role if Davis returns in Week 9 against the Bills.