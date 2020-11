Mims caught four of eight targets for 62 yards in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Mims showed his usefulness as a speed weapon down the seam, going for a long gain of 26 yards early. The rookie then helped move the sticks a couple times afterward, building on his encouraging first two showings as a pro. Through three games, Mims now sports 10 receptions on 18 targets for 146 yards, giving the Jets at least some promise as they head into their Week 10 bye without a win this season.