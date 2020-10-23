Coach Adam Gase said Friday that he hasn't decided whether Mims (hamstrings) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with Buffalo, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The rookie second-round pick was designated to return from injured reserve last week and has resumed taking part in team drills, but the Jets' wholesale health issues could result in the team prioritizing adding a player at a different position rather than clearing a roster spot for Mims' activation. Mims has yet to make his NFL debut since sustaining injuries to both of his hamstrings in training camp. The status of fellow wideout Jamison Crowder (groin) could play a role in the Jets' decision-making process for this weekend. The Jets would have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to add Mims to the roster in order for him to be eligible to play Week 7.