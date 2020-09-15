The Jets placed Mims (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Mims sat out the Jets' season-opening loss to the Bills with the injury, and the team apparently wasn't confident that he would make a full recovery from the hamstring issue in the immediate future. As a result of the transaction, he won't be eligible to make his NFL debut until the Jets' Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals on Oct. 11. His move to IR leaves Braxton Berrios as the only healthy depth receiver on the roster behind starters Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan.