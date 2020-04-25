Jets' Denzel Mims: New York snags in second round
The Jets selected Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 59th overall.
Mims (6-foot-3, 207) broke out in his true sophomore season with Baylor in 2017, when he went for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He'd go on to average roughly 1,000 yard and nine touchdowns per season over the next three years, then he earned rave reviews for his work at both the Senior Bowl and the combine. Mims was one of the combine's top performers, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash to go with a 38.5-inch vertical, 131-inch broad jump, and 6.66-second three-cone drill. Perhaps Mims lacks all-around polish as a receiver, but in the meantime his downfield abilities alone should make him an important threat in the Jets offense. If Mims can overtake Quincy Enunwa on the depth chart then a mainstream rookie year fantasy impact might be within reach.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Akers gets shot at LA feature role
The Rams use a second-round pick on Cam Akers, signaling he may be their starting back in 2020.
-
Hamler to Broncos, Claypool to Steelers
K.J. Hamler and Chase Claypool both went off the board in the middle of the second round, and...
-
Taylor muddies up Colts backfield
The Colts traded up to draft Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night, possibly signaling the end...
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Laviska Shenault to the Jaguars
Laviska Shenault was a big-time producer at Colorado, and he lands in Jacksonville, where the...
-
Swift ready to outrun Kerryon?
D'Andre Swift lands in a good fit for his skills, but he'll have to push Kerryon Johnson into...