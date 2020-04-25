Jets' Denzel Mims: New York snags in second round

The Jets selected Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

Mims (6-foot-3, 207) broke out in his true sophomore season with Baylor in 2017, when he went for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He'd go on to average roughly 1,000 yard and nine touchdowns per season over the next three years, then he earned rave reviews for his work at both the Senior Bowl and the combine. Mims was one of the combine's top performers, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash to go with a 38.5-inch vertical, 131-inch broad jump, and 6.66-second three-cone drill. Perhaps Mims lacks all-around polish as a receiver, but in the meantime his downfield abilities alone should make him an important threat in the Jets offense. If Mims can overtake Quincy Enunwa on the depth chart then a mainstream rookie year fantasy impact might be within reach.