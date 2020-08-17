Mims (hamstring) missed another practice Monday morning, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
While the rookie second-round pick is falling behind, his top competition for a starting job (Vyncint Smith) also is dealing with an injury. Smith is visiting a specialist Monday to evaluate his core muscle injury, and the Jets have signed 32-year-old Chris Hogan to provide depth in the meantime. Mims could still be in the mix for a Week 1 start if he makes it back on the practice field by the end of the month.