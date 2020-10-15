Jets head coach Adam Gase was unwilling to rule Mims (hamstrings) out from returning from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game in Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mims took a significant step forward in his recovery from his double-hamstring injury Wednesday, when he took part in practice after being designated to return from IR. Since Mims is not yet a member of the 53-man roster, the Jets don't have to disclose the extent of his activity on their injury reports, but the rookie was able to get in some reps with New York's main group as well as the scout team, according to Cimini. Given that his hamstring injuries date back to training camp, Mims will probably need more than a week of practice to gain clearance to play, but the Jets will wait and see how he fares Thursday and Friday before rendering a verdict on his status.