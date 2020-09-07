Mims (hamstring) is listed as a member of the second team on New York's unofficial depth chart Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mims still appears on track for Week 1, but the hamstring injury that caused him to miss much of training camp appears to have knocked him out of contention for an immediate starting gig. The rookie second-round pick could still be in the mix for playing time during Sunday's season-opener against the Bills, but for now Chris Hogan (undisclosed) looks to have a grip on the No. 3 receiver role behind Jamison Crowder (lower leg) and Breshad Perriman (knee). If any of the Jets' starters end up limited due to injury, it could open up additional opportunities for snaps.