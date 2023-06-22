Mims faces an uphill battle as he tries to make the Jets' 53-man roster, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Mims has yet to score a touchdown since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets, and he will need to impress in camp and preseason just to make the roster in 2023. Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and Randall Cobb (ankle) all appear to be comfortably ahead of Mims, and undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee is pushing him for the sixth spot on the wide receiver depth chart. Mims' lack of contributions on special teams won't help his case for securing one of the final spots on the team.